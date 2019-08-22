Log in
CARBON BLACK INC

(CBLK)
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Carbon Black Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to VMware, Inc.

08/22/2019 | 11:56pm BST

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Carbon Black (Nasdaq: CBLK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Carbon Black to VMware.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/carbon-black-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Carbon Black's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $26 for each share of Carbon Black common stock they own.  VMware is acquiring Carbon Black at a substantial discount.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Carbon Black by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Carbon Black accepts a superior bid. Carbon Black insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Carbon Black's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Carbon Black.

If you own common stock in Carbon Black and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/carbon-black-inc.                     

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-carbon-black-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-vmware-inc-300906152.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
