Digital Locations Provides Post-Acquisition Update on EllisLab and ExpressionEngine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTC: DLOC), developer of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for personalized digital content, today provided an update on the post-acquisition progress of its subsidiary, EllisLab, Corp (EllisLab). The acquisition of EllisLab in November 2018 was a foundational component of a larger strategy to bring AI-driven content personalization technology to the Web.



EllisLab re-licensed its flagship product, ExpressionEngine, as free and open source software (FOSS) in late 2018. For 15 years, ExpressionEngine enjoyed success as a popular commercial content management system (CMS). The market for commercial web applications, however, has increasingly lost ground to open source, which today commands over 85% of the market.

While Digital Locations intends to make its personalization technology available to the most popular CMS platforms, ExpressionEngine will be the platform upon which R&D and initial public deployment will happen. An open source ExpressionEngine provides the Company with a potentially much larger ecosystem, along with access to global markets in which open source software is dominant.

Rick Ellis, Founder and CEO of EllisLab, commented, "Since the acquisition we have seen a significant increase in web traffic and product downloads, particularly from countries such as India and Brazil that are strong consumers of open source products. Early indicators reinforce that open source is the best way forward for the ExpressionEngine platform."

EllisLab has also made rapid progress in its transition to a services revenue model, as the company no longer generates income directly from the sale of ExpressionEngine. Rick Ellis added, "We have been busy implementing a range of products, services and business initiatives intended to capture new revenue streams from our ExpressionEngine open source community. We are pleased with the progress thus far. The early success gives us confidence that we are on track to meet our goals."

Now that the EllisLab acquisition has been finalized, Digital Locations has begun crafting a blueprint for assembling the data science and product engineering components necessary to bring an innovative AI-driven content personalization products to market.

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to create highly personalized digital content and experiences for each and every person connected to the Internet. By combining AI technologies, such as machine learning and big data analytics, we intend to allow websites, mobile apps, email and other forms of digital communication to dynamically deliver personalized content that is relevant, engaging and motivates the user to action. From the automatic selection of colors and content to a completely personalized look and feel, website owners and marketers can create digital experiences that foster deep and personal connections with their users. This is all part of our bigger vision to ultimately use artificial intelligence to create complete original content that is personalized for everyone. To learn more about Digital Locations, please visit www.digitallocations.com .

Matters discussed in this press release contain statements that look forward within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such statements that look forward. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the statements that look forward contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These statements that look forward are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

