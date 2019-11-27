Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite, Inc.    CARB

CARBONITE, INC.

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CARBONITE INVESTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CARB and Tender Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed sale to Open Text Corporation.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 11, 2019, Carbonite announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by OpenText for $23 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $1.42 billion.

On November 25, 2019, OpenText commenced the tender offer to acquire Carbonite, and the Company filed a statement with the SEC recommending Carbonite shareholders to tender their shares. The tender offer is scheduled to expire on December 23, 2019.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Carbonite’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Carbonite’s stock has recently traded well above the $23 per share deal price. Additionally, Carbonite received interest from other potential purchasers to Acquire Carbonite for up to $34 per share. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Carbonite stockholders.

If you own shares of Carbonite and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE, INC.
10:01pCARBONITE INVESTORS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CAR..
BU
11/25CARBONITE : OpenText Commences Tender Offer for Carbonite, Inc.
AQ
11/19WEBROOT : Recognized as Trailblazer in 2019 Radicati Endpoint Security Quadrant
PR
11/15URGENT NEWS : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of CARBONITE..
PR
11/12CARBONITE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/12CARBONITE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
11/12CARBONITE : OpenText to Acquire Carbonite, Inc
AQ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11CARBONITE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of CARB..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 476 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 -28,2 M
Debt 2019 522 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -484x
EV / Sales2019 2,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 806 M
Chart CARBONITE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carbonite, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,25  $
Last Close Price 22,99  $
Spread / Highest target 8,74%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Munford Executive Chairman, President & CEO
John Post Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Robert L. Beeler Senior Vice President-Products & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE, INC.-9.18%804
ACCENTURE42.49%127 597
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.62%119 641
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.11%107 379
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.89%74 260
VMWARE, INC.20.25%67 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group