CARBONITE, INC.

CARBONITE, INC.

(CARB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carbonite : Canada's Open Text to buy cloud security firm Carbonite for $800 million

0
11/11/2019 | 08:46am EST

Canada's Open Text Corp will buy cloud security company Carbonite Inc for nearly $800 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.

Open Text, a business information management software company, will pay $23.00 per share to Carbonite shareholders.

Open Text said the deal represents nearly 78% premium to Carbonite's closing price on Sept. 5, the last trading day before a media report about the sale process.

Carbonite's shares were up 24.5 % in premarket trading.

The deal will complement Open Text's security offerings in data-loss prevention and digital forensics, the company said.

The acquisition, valued at about $1.42 billion including debt, is expected to close within 90 days.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was Carbonite's financial adviser on the deal, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP its legal adviser.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 273x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 624 M
Carbonite, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,78  $
Last Close Price 17,99  $
Spread / Highest target 94,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Munford Executive Chairman, President & CEO
John Post Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Robert L. Beeler Senior Vice President-Products & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE, INC.-27.16%624
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.06%122 909
ACCENTURE34.53%120 173
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.51%115 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.11%69 085
VMWARE, INC.20.29%66 979
