Carbonite : to Acquire Webroot, Creating a Leader in Endpoint Data Protection and Security

Carbonite, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARB) (“Carbonite” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based data protection provider, and Webroot Inc. (“Webroot”), a leading cybersecurity company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Carbonite will acquire Webroot for approximately $618.5 million in cash. Carbonite will fund the transaction with existing cash on hand and funds secured under a new credit facility. The combined business will address a top vulnerability of businesses - the endpoint - with a comprehensive approach to protection through cloud-based cybersecurity, paired with cloud-based backup and recovery. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive on an earnings and cash flow basis, following the close of the transaction.

Founded in 1997, Webroot is a private company that secures endpoints and provides network protection, security awareness training and threat intelligence services. With its best-in-class technology, experienced team, and extensive go-to-market capabilities, including a powerful network of Managed Service Providers (“MSP”) and Remote Monitoring and Management (“RMM”) relationships, Webroot has established itself as a leader in the cybersecurity space. Webroot's fiscal year 2018 revenue was approximately $215.0 million.

“The acquisition of Webroot dramatically accelerates our progress towards becoming the leading data protection company,” said Mohamad Ali, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbonite. “With threats like ransomware evolving daily, our customers and partners are increasingly seeking a more comprehensive solution that is both powerful and easy to use. Backup and recovery, combined with endpoint security and threat intelligence, is a differentiated solution that provides one, comprehensive data protection platform."

Ali continued, “The Webroot team has a passion for building technology to simplify the way customers protect their important data, and we are excited to welcome them.”

“Carbonite and Webroot have a common focus on making data protection and cybersecurity solutions accessible and easy to use, as well as a dedication to customer success, and we are thrilled to become part of their team,” said Mike Potts, Webroot CEO. “Together we can deliver tremendous value to our customers and partners.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

Next-Generation Technology Platform: Combining Carbonite’s cloud-based data protection solutions and Webroot’s cloud-based machine learning technology will create a next-generation security platform to serve growing customer needs.

Combining Carbonite’s cloud-based data protection solutions and Webroot’s cloud-based machine learning technology will create a next-generation security platform to serve growing customer needs. A Comprehensive Solution, Delivering Better Results: A common set of customers will benefit from an easy-to-use, cloud-based, integrated offering, which includes a unique ransomware prevention and recovery solution.

A common set of customers will benefit from an easy-to-use, cloud-based, integrated offering, which includes a unique ransomware prevention and recovery solution. Consistent Routes to Market and Expansion of Addressable Market: Webroot and Carbonite share a go-to-market focus and a complementary ecosystem of channel partners. Webroot’s leading MSP partners and RMM relationships provide Carbonite with a new channel for increased scale and market expansion.

Webroot and Carbonite share a go-to-market focus and a complementary ecosystem of channel partners. Webroot’s leading MSP partners and RMM relationships provide Carbonite with a new channel for increased scale and market expansion. Immediately Accretive: Based on Webroot’s current operating plan and existing customer contracts, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive on an earnings and cash flow basis following the close of the transaction.

Transaction Details

Carbonite will finance the acquisition with fully committed financing and existing cash on hand.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to the receipt of regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and by the requisite percentage of stockholders of Webroot.

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports global businesses with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com.

About Webroot

Webroot harnesses the cloud and artificial intelligence to protect businesses and individuals against cyber threats. Webroot is a leading cybersecurity provider for managed service providers and small businesses, who rely on Webroot for endpoint protection, network protection, and security awareness training. Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services are used by market-leading companies like Cisco, F5 Networks, Citrix, Aruba, A10 Networks, and more. Leveraging the power of machine learning to protect millions of businesses and individuals, Webroot secures the connected world. Headquartered in Colorado, Webroot operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity® solutions at www.Webroot.com.

