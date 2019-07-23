Carbonite : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 on Thursday July 25, 2019

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul. 18, 2019-- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) announced that it will publish financial results for the second quarter 2019 following the close of market on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The news release will also be available on Carbonite's Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com.

On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.

What: Carbonite Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, July 25, 2019 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: + 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.) + 1-315-625-3228 (International) Conference ID: 8188460 Webcast: http://investor.carbonite.com

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.

Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.

