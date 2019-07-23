Carbonite : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 on Thursday July 25, 2019

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul. 18, 2019-- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) announced that it will publish financial results for the second quarter 2019 following the close of market on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The news release will also be available on Carbonite's Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com.
On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.
|
|
|
|
What:
|
|
Carbonite Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
|
When:
|
|
Thursday, July 25, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
5:30 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
|
+ 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.)
|
|
|
+ 1-315-625-3228 (International)
|
Conference ID:
|
|
8188460
|
Webcast:
|
|
http://investor.carbonite.com
|
|
|
About Carbonite
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.
Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005208/en/
Source: Carbonite, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremiah Sisitsky
Carbonite
781-928-0713
investor.relations@carbonite.com
Media Contacts:
Sarah King
Carbonite
617-421-5601
media@carbonite.com
Disclaimer
Carbonite Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 00:39:01 UTC