Carbonite to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 on Thursday November 1, 2018

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonite , Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB), a global leader in data protection, announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2018 following the close of market on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The news release will also be available on Carbonite’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com .



On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.

What: Carbonite Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, November 1, 2018 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: + 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.) + 1-315-625-3228 (International) Conference ID: 7758358 Webcast: http://investor.carbonite.com

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses in locations around the world with secure global cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com.

