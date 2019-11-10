Carbonite : to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019 on Tuesday November 12, 2019

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 29, 2019-- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2019 following the close of market on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The news release will also be available on Carbonite's Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com.

On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.

What: Carbonite Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: + 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.) + 1-315-625-3228 (International) Conference ID: 5894649 Webcast: http://investor.carbonite.com

About Carbonite

Carbonite provides a robust data protection platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite data protection platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.

Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.

