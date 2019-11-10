Carbonite : to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019 on Tuesday November 12, 2019

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 29, 2019-- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2019 following the close of market on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The news release will also be available on Carbonite's Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com.
On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.
|
What:
|
|
|
Carbonite Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
|
When:
|
|
|
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
|
5:30 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
|
|
+ 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.)
|
|
|
|
+ 1-315-625-3228 (International)
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
5894649
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
http://investor.carbonite.com
About Carbonite
Carbonite provides a robust data protection platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite data protection platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.
Carbonite, Inc. serves customers through three brands: Carbonite data protection, Webroot cybersecurity, and MailStore email archiving.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005025/en/
Source: Carbonite, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremiah Sisitsky
Carbonite
781-928-0713
investor.relations@carbonite.com
Media Contact:
Kristin Miller
Carbonite
720-842-3481
kmiller@carbonite.com
Disclaimer
Carbonite Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 00:04:02 UTC