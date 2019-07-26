Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors (CARB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 25, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported revenue of $121.5 million for second quarter 2019 due to “challenges in parts of [its] data protection business.” Moreover, the Company reduced its full year revenue guidance from a range of $457 to $471 million, to a range of $443.5 to $448.5 million. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ali, resigned.

On this news, shares of Carbonite fell as much as 25% in intraday trading on July 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Carbonite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, In..
BU
03:43pRECOVER LOSSES : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
02:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite..
BU
11:24aCARBONITE (CARB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Carbonite, I..
PR
07/25CARBONITE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25CARBONITE : Names Steve Munford Interim Chief Executive Officer
BU
07/25CARBONITE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25CARBONITE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/23CARBONITE : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 on Thursday ..
PU
07/18CARBONITE : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 on Thursday ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 113x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 620 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,56  $
Last Close Price 18,01  $
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad S. Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Munford Chairman
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC-5.38%823
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION31.99%133 342
ACCENTURE38.27%124 223
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%115 633
VMWARE, INC.30.01%72 954
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.41%72 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group