Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HAGENS BERMAN 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges CARB investors to learn their shareholder rights against Carbonite in filed lawsuit

Hagens Berman reminds investors in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) of the September 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Carbonite between February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CARB

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CARB@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the technological quality of the Company’s Server Backup VM Edition and its potential to add “meaningfully” to Carbonite’s financial performance for fiscal 2019. In truth, according to the Complaint, the Server Backup VM Edition’s functionality was of poor quality and suffered from technological flaws, received poor customer reviews and complaints, and caused disruption within Carbonite’s salesforce.

On July 25, 2019, the market learned the truth when Carbonite announced that it was withdrawing the Server Backup VM Edition product from the marketplace and consequently dramatically lowered its financial projections for fiscal 2019 and 2020. That same day, Carbonite’s CEO Mohamad S. Ali – the strongest proponent and supporter of Server Backup VM Edition – abruptly stepped down.

On this news, Carbonite stock declined nearly 25%, wiping out over $200 million in market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Carbonite misled investors about the quality and functionality of its Server Backup VM Edition product,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Carbonite should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CARB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
08:06pHAGENS BERMAN 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Inve..
BU
09/25DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
09/24CARBONITE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
NE
09/20Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
09/04CARBONITE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04CARBONITE : Names Executive Team
BU
08/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Carbonite, I..
PR
08/15CARBONITE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Carbonite, Inc. Inves..
BU
08/12CARB CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Cla..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 203x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 535 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,56  $
Last Close Price 15,42  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Munford Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Robert L. Beeler Senior Vice President-Products & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC-39.23%532
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.29%127 167
ACCENTURE36.25%122 408
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.28%110 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.52%70 850
VMWARE, INC.7.46%60 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group