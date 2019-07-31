Log in
CARBONITE INC

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Carbonite, Inc.

07/31/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB). This investigation concerns whether Carbonite has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported revenue of $121.5 million for second quarter 2019 due to “challenges in parts of [its] data protection business.” Moreover, the Company reduced its full year revenue guidance from a range of $457 to $471 million, to a range of $443.5 to $448.5 million. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ali, resigned. On this news, shares of Carbonite fell $5.89, or 24.6%, to close at $18.01 on July 26, 2019.

If you acquired Carbonite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 236x
EV / Sales2019 2,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,56  $
Last Close Price 17,93  $
Spread / Highest target 95,2%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad S. Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Munford Chairman
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC-27.40%632
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.74%132 793
ACCENTURE38.75%124 657
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%118 769
VMWARE, INC.29.24%72 524
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.84%71 813
