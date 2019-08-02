Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB) securities during the period from February 7, 2019 to July 25, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; and (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019.

On July 25, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported revenue of $121.5 million for second quarter 2019 due to “challenges in parts of [its] data protection business.” Moreover, the Company reduced its full year revenue guidance from a range of $457 to $471 million, to a range of $443.5 to $448.5 million. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ali, resigned. On this news, shares of Carbonite fell $5.89, or 24.6%, to close at $18.01 on July 26, 2019.

If you acquired Carbonite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

