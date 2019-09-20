Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB) securities during the period from February 7, 2019 to July 25, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; and (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019.

On July 25, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported revenue of $121.5 million for second quarter 2019 due to “challenges in parts of [its] data protection business.” Moreover, the Company reduced its full year revenue guidance from a range of $457 to $471 million, to a range of $443.5 to $448.5 million. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Ali, resigned. On this news, shares of Carbonite fell $5.89, or 24.6%, to close at $18.01 on July 26, 2019.

If you acquired Carbonite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
09/04CARBONITE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04CARBONITE : Names Executive Team
BU
08/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Carbonite, I..
PR
08/15CARBONITE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Carbonite, Inc. Inves..
BU
08/12CARB CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Cla..
PR
08/12LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/09CARBONITE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class A..
PR
08/09CARBONITE : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 208x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,56  $
Last Close Price 15,81  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad S. Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Munford Chairman
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC-40.50%521
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.78%126 654
ACCENTURE38.05%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.04%110 592
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.32%69 149
VMWARE, INC.10.62%61 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group