Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Recover Losses: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Carbonite, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) resulting from inaccurate statements Carbonite made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/carbonite or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on the extent to which Carbonite issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, products, financial statements, past and future business performance and prospects. Specifically, Carbonite's virtual server edition of its server backup product, called Carbonite Server VM Edition and launched in October 2018, was technically substandard and of poor quality and being rejected by customers. As a result, contrary to earlier representations, the Carbonite Server VM Edition would not be contributing to revenue in any material way starting in the second half of 2019 and through 2020. Carbonite also announced that CEO Mohamad Ali was resigning effective July 31, 2019.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Carbonite, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/carbonite.                   

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recover-losses-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-carbonite-inc-300891816.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
03:43pRECOVER LOSSES : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
02:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite..
BU
11:24aCARBONITE (CARB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Carbonite, I..
PR
07/25CARBONITE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25CARBONITE : Names Steve Munford Interim Chief Executive Officer
BU
07/25CARBONITE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25CARBONITE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/23CARBONITE : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 on Thursday ..
PU
07/18CARBONITE : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 on Thursday ..
BU
07/15CARBONITE : Expands Comprehensive Endpoint Data Protection with Backup for Micro..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group