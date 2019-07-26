Recover Losses: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Carbonite, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) resulting from inaccurate statements Carbonite made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/carbonite

The investigation focuses on the extent to which Carbonite issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, products, financial statements, past and future business performance and prospects. Specifically, Carbonite's virtual server edition of its server backup product, called Carbonite Server VM Edition and launched in October 2018, was technically substandard and of poor quality and being rejected by customers. As a result, contrary to earlier representations, the Carbonite Server VM Edition would not be contributing to revenue in any material way starting in the second half of 2019 and through 2020. Carbonite also announced that CEO Mohamad Ali was resigning effective July 31, 2019.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about Carbonite, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

