Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) from February 7, 2019 through July 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Carbonite investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Carbonite class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1642.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (2) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (3) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1642.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
11:22aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ca..
BU
08/01ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Carbonite, In..
BU
07/31Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
07/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, In..
BU
07/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite..
BU
07/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, In..
BU
07/26RECOVER LOSSES : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
07/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite..
BU
07/26CARBONITE (CARB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Carbonite, I..
PR
07/25CARBONITE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 234x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 614 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,56  $
Last Close Price 17,82  $
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad S. Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Munford Chairman
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC-29.45%614
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION30.41%133 165
ACCENTURE37.69%123 707
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.16%118 652
VMWARE, INC.29.37%72 594
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.31%71 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group