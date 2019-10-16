Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Complaint Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)

0
10/16/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) has filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors for breach of fiduciary duties and alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 7, 2019 and the present. Carbonite provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Carbonite's misconduct, click here.

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, in October 2018, Carbonite launched its "Server Backup VM Edition" and expanded its "Data Protection Console." Carbonite's CEO touted the combination as "one of the single biggest development efforts in [Carbonite's] history" that would transform Carbonite into a leader in business data protection. Carbonite's officers and directors also asserted that the Server VM Edition would be a key driver in the growth of its financial performance and reiterated these positive financial projections in a series of press releases throughout the relevant period. Despite positive projections, Carbonite's CEO and CFO had been dumping their personal Carbonite stocks from February 2019 to July 2019 for sale proceeds of almost $1.5 million. Then, on July 25, Carbonite issued a press release announcing the resignation of its CEO and dramatically reduced its financial guidance for fiscal 2019, revealing that Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and had earned poor reviews from customers. On this news, the stock price of Carbonite fell more than 24% to close at $18.01, and has yet to recover.

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
