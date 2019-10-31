Log in
CARBONITE, INC.

(CARB)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Another Complaint Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)

10/31/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) has filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, waste of corporate assets, and alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 7, 2019 and the present. Carbonite provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Carbonite's misconduct, click here.

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, in October 2018, Carbonite launched its "Server Backup VM Edition" for managed service providers. Carbonite's officers and directors touted the new service's ability to add "meaningfully" to Carbonite's profits for fiscal 2019 and continuously projected positive financials throughout the relevant period. However, in reality, the Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed, receiving poor customer reviews. As a result, the Server Backup VM Edition acted as a "disruptive" factor that kept Carbonite's sales organization from closing opportunistically on several large deals during fiscal 2019. Then, on July 25, Carbonite issued a press release announcing that it was withdrawing its Server Backup VM Edition product from the market and dramatically reduced its financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020. Later that day, Carbonite's CEO announced his resignation. On this news, the stock price of Carbonite fell more than 24% to close at $18.01, and has yet to recover.

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
