Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC

(CARB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Carbonite, Inc. (“Carbonite” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CARB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition product suffered from deep quality flaws and poor technology. The Company received many negative reviews of the product from its customers. The product was so flawed that it acted as a “disruptive” factor amongst Carbonite’s sales force, constraining salespeople from closing several large deals in fiscal year 2019. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Carbonite, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
01:39pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ca..
BU
11:22aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ca..
BU
08/01ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Carbonite, In..
BU
07/31Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
07/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, In..
BU
07/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite..
BU
07/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, In..
BU
07/26RECOVER LOSSES : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
07/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite..
BU
07/26CARBONITE (CARB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Carbonite, I..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -27,2 M
Debt 2019 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 234x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 614 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,56  $
Last Close Price 17,82  $
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad S. Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Munford Chairman
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC-29.45%614
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION30.41%133 165
ACCENTURE37.69%123 707
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.16%118 652
VMWARE, INC.29.37%72 594
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.31%71 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group