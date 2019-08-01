Log in
CARCLO PLC    CAR   GB0001751915

CARCLO PLC

(CAR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/01 02:30:00 am
10.7 GBp   --.--%
03:05aCARCLO : Suspension of share listing
PU
07/30CARCLO : Update on banking position and timing of results
PU
07/22CARCLO : Update and timing of results announcement
PU
News 
Carclo : Suspension of share listing

Carclo : Suspension of share listing

08/01/2019 | 03:05am EDT

1 August 2019

Carclo plc

('Carclo' or the 'Group')

Suspension of share listing

Further to the announcement made by Carclo on 30 July 2019, regarding the delay in the publication of its results for the year ending 31 March 2019 (the '2019 financial results'), the Company announces that it has requested the suspension of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares with effect from 0730 this morning, pending the publication of the 2019 financial results.

The Company continues to work together with its auditors and advisers with the aim of ensuring that the 2019 financial results are published as soon as possible.

A further announcement as to the expected timing for the publication of the Group's results for the 2019 financial year will be made as soon as practicable.

Enquiries:

Carclo plc 01924 268040

Mark Rollins - Executive Chairman

Sarah Matthews-DeMers - Finance Director

FTI Consulting 020 3727 1340
Nick Hasell / Susanne Yule

Disclaimer

Carclo plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 07:04:05 UTC
