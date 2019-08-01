Carclo : Suspension of share listing

1 August 2019

Carclo plc

('Carclo' or the 'Group')

Suspension of share listing

Further to the announcement made by Carclo on 30 July 2019, regarding the delay in the publication of its results for the year ending 31 March 2019 (the '2019 financial results'), the Company announces that it has requested the suspension of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares with effect from 0730 this morning, pending the publication of the 2019 financial results.

The Company continues to work together with its auditors and advisers with the aim of ensuring that the 2019 financial results are published as soon as possible.

A further announcement as to the expected timing for the publication of the Group's results for the 2019 financial year will be made as soon as practicable.