CARCLO PLC    CAR   GB0001751915

CARCLO PLC

(CAR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 11:35:09 am
22 GBp   -2.22%
02:13aCARCLO : Wipac Strategy Update
PU
06/03CARCLO : Change of results announcement date
PU
05/30CARCLO PLC : annual earnings release
News 
Carclo : Wipac Strategy Update

Carclo : Wipac Strategy Update

06/11/2019 | 02:13am EDT

11 June 2019

Carclo plc ('Carclo' or the 'Group')

Wipac Strategy Update

Carclo plc ('Carclo' or the 'Group'), a global manufacturer of fine tolerance injection moulded plastic parts mainly for the medical, automotive lighting and optics markets, issues this strategy update ahead of the Group announcing its results, for the year-ended 31 March 2019, on 23 July.

Overall, Group performance in the first weeks of the current financial year, and Group net debt levels, have been broadly as anticipated. The Technical Plastics and Aerospace Divisions performed strongly but operating losses at Wipac, the main operating business in the Group's LED Technologies Division, have increased, with the business continuing to incur additional costs to meet growing customer demand.

In light of the ongoing challenges, and in order to establish a more sustainable platform for Wipac, the Board is reviewing the strategy for the business, in particular the move into the mid-volume vehicle market, which is placing significant strain on the Group. As part of this review, Wipac is working with its customers to develop a plan to refocus the operation on its historic low-volume vehicle markets where it had previously been financially successful. This plan might involve customers moving some programmes to alternative suppliers. Once implemented, the revised strategy is likely to have the effect of reducing Wipac's future sales revenue but would also, consequently, significantly reduce the Group's cash requirements for working capital and capital expenditure. The Board expects to be able to provide more detailed guidance on the financial implications of the revised strategy at the time of the full-year results announcement.

In the meantime, and as previously announced, discussions remain on going with the bank and other stakeholders in relation to the refinancing of the Group's borrowing facilities due to mature in March 2020. An interim Chief Restructuring Officer has been appointed to assist with these discussions.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have constituted inside information (as defined by Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) ('MAR') prior to its release as part of this announcement and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

Enquiries:

Carclo plc

01924 268040

Mark Rollins - Executive Chairman

Sarah Matthews De-Mers - Finance Director

FTI Consulting

020 3727 1340

Nick Hasell / Susanne Yule

Disclaimer

Carclo plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:12:07 UTC
