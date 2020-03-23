Log in
CARD FACTORY PLC

CARD FACTORY PLC

(CARD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 06:31:46 am
22 GBp   -34.76%
06:38aCARD FACTORY : COVID-19 Further Update
PU
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/22Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
Card Factory : COVID-19 Further Update

03/23/2020 | 06:38am EDT

The information contained in this announcement is deemed by

the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

23 March 2020

Card Factory plc

('Card Factory' or the 'Group')

COVID-19 FURTHER UPDATE

Further to our earlier announcement, we have decided to close temporarily all of our shops from the end of business today. We will keep this under continuous review and update further in due course.

ENDS

Enquiries

Card Factory plcvia Tulchan Communications (below)

Karen Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer

Kris Lee, Chief Financial Officer

Tulchan Communications+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White / Elizabeth Snow / Amber Ahluwalia

cardfactory@tulchangroup.com

Disclaimer

Card Factory plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 10:37:11 UTC
