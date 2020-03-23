Card Factory : COVID-19 Further Update

The information contained in this announcement is deemed by

23 March 2020

Card Factory plc

('Card Factory' or the 'Group')

COVID-19 FURTHER UPDATE

Further to our earlier announcement, we have decided to close temporarily all of our shops from the end of business today. We will keep this under continuous review and update further in due course.

