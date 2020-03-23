Card Factory : COVID-19 Further Update

The information contained in this announcement is deemed by
the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of
Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
23 March 2020
Card Factory plc
('Card Factory' or the 'Group')
COVID-19 FURTHER UPDATE
Further to our earlier announcement, we have decided to close temporarily all of our shops from the end of business today. We will keep this under continuous review and update further in due course.
ENDS
Enquiries
Card Factory plcvia Tulchan Communications (below)
Karen Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer
Kris Lee, Chief Financial Officer
Tulchan Communications+44 (0) 207 353 4200
James Macey White / Elizabeth Snow / Amber Ahluwalia
cardfactory@tulchangroup.com
Disclaimer
Card Factory plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 10:37:11 UTC