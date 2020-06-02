Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Card Factory plc    CARD   GB00BLY2F708

CARD FACTORY PLC

(CARD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Card Factory : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Greeting card retailer Card Factory said on Thursday it had seen online sales surge as much as threefold in Britain's coronavirus lockdown and would open 10% of stores from June 15, while warning that business would suffer from social distancing.

The company said it was unable to give an outlook for the current financial year due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, but is planning a further shift towards online sales and would lay out plans for expansion more fully in July. It does not expect to pay dividends for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Wakefield-based company, which has more than 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland, said social distancing would impact the number of transactions it can deal with in some shops, but that it was looking at ways to process these to optimise sales.

Card Factory said earlier this month that it secured access to the Bank of England's coronavirus aid scheme, furloughed more than 90% of its staff, suspended dividend and was negotiating with its landlord to ride out the crisis.

The company, which also makes gift dressings and party products, said it had received personal protective equipment.

Like-for-like sales for cardfactory.co.uk have jumped 302% since the lockdown and 68% for gettingpersonal.co.uk.

"We expect the strategy to focus on new growth channels, such as wholesale, and optimising its portfolio," Investec analysts said. "We believe CARD has sufficient capital to ride out a prolonged shutdown".

Shares in Card Factory, which jumped nearly 17% at the open, reversed course to trade down 2.4% by 0719 GMT.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARD FACTORY PLC 2.44% 40.00713 Delayed Quote.-72.28%
INVESTEC GROUP -0.33% 30.31 End-of-day quote.-63.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARD FACTORY PLC
03:25aCARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
RE
03:24aLondon stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
05/21CARD FACTORY : Notice of Results and Strategy Update
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/23CARD FACTORY : shuts all UK stores due to coronavirus, scraps dividend
RE
03/23CARD FACTORY : COVID-19 Further Update
PU
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/22Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/16Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
01/10Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 449 M 562 M 562 M
Net income 2020 51,1 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net Debt 2020 169 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,52x
Yield 2020 19,2%
Capitalization 140 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart CARD FACTORY PLC
Duration : Period :
Card Factory plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARD FACTORY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 92,00 GBp
Last Close Price 41,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 266%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Rachael Hubbard Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Moody Non-Executive Chairman
Kristian Brian Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Dyson Chief Technology Officer
Octavia Kate Morley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARD FACTORY PLC-72.28%175
CHEWY, INC.55.48%17 845
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY31.27%14 109
ULTA BEAUTY-5.55%13 741
NEXT-27.02%7 655
GRANDVISION N.V.-10.10%6 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group