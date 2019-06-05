Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Card Factory PLC    CARD   GB00BLY2F708

CARD FACTORY PLC

(CARD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/05 03:53:40 am
198.1 GBp   +2.64%
03:35aCARD FACTORY : sales grow in first quarter, shares rise
RE
03:28aFTSE 100 ekes out gains after Fed comments, Provident surges
RE
02:23aCARD FACTORY : Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Card Factory : sales grow in first quarter, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:35am EDT

(Reuters) - Card Factory Plc said on Wednesday that sales in the first quarter rose 6.4% as customers reacted well to the British greeting card retailer's seasonal ranges, driving record card sales growth for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.

Like-for-like sales for the quarter ended April rose 2.3% and the company said revenue from its online store also grew because of new ranges and designs.

Card Factory shares rose as much as 6.2% in early trading and were last up 2.6% at 198 pence.

Analysts at Liberum said like-for-like sales were better than expected, giving credit to Card Factory management's self-help measures around range and quality.

However, the company once again struck a cautious note and said it expected like-for-like sale for the full year to be marginally positive. It also said it still expected full-year profit to be flat year-over-year.

"Considering the uncertain macro outlook and the continuation of challenging consumer conditions, and with the key trading periods still to come, the board expects LFL sales for the year to be marginally positive," the company said.

Like-for-like sales were flat for the company's fiscal 2019.

Britain's high-street stores have struggled with lower footfall as Britons cut back on spending due to Brexit-related uncertainty, hurting retailers like Card Factory.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARD FACTORY PLC
03:35aCARD FACTORY : sales grow in first quarter, shares rise
RE
03:28aFTSE 100 ekes out gains after Fed comments, Provident surges
RE
02:23aCARD FACTORY : Trading Statement
PU
05/31CARD FACTORY PLC : quaterly sales release
05/14CARD FACTORY : GREET EXPECTATIONS Woodford doubles Card Factory stake on turnaro..
AQ
05/03CARD FACTORY : Annual Financial Report
PU
04/17CARD FACTORY : sales flat as high street footfall continues to drop
AQ
04/16UK shares at six-month highs, JD Sports leaps on profit beat
RE
04/16CARD FACTORY : full-year core earnings drop as costs rise
RE
03/07CARD FACTORY : Best of the brokers
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 453 M
EBIT 2020 77,0 M
Net income 2020 56,0 M
Debt 2020 140 M
Yield 2020 7,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,55
P/E ratio 2021 11,29
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capitalization 659 M
Chart CARD FACTORY PLC
Duration : Period :
Card Factory PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARD FACTORY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,89  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Rachael Hubbard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Stephen Moody Chairman
Kristian Brian Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Dyson Chief Technology Officer
Octavia Kate Morley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARD FACTORY PLC11.30%808
ULTA BEAUTY37.04%19 326
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY24.81%12 213
NEXT43.52%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC44.20%6 093
FIELMANN AG15.19%5 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About