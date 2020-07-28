Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Card Factory plc    CARD   GB00BLY2F708

CARD FACTORY PLC

(CARD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Card Factory : sets 2025 targets, sales fall less than expected as lockdowns ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks past a shuttered branch of Card Factory in Hackney, London

UK's Card Factory on Tuesday laid out targets for financial year 2025 and said sales at its stores dropped less than expected since reopening due to easing lockdown restrictions and higher average spend, sending its shares up as much as 12%.

The strategy update from the card retailer, which comes soon after top boss Karen Hubbard stepped down after being at the helm for four years, includes a revenue target of around 635 million pounds for 2025 and an underlying pretax profit of about 105 million pounds.

"Ambitious targets and we are excited to hear more about the capital light model the group is targeting with c.5,600 distribution points (UK and International), of which c.1,100 will be group operated stores," Liberum analysts said.

The Wakefield-based firm, which has been grappling with online competition and higher costs of maintaining brick-and-mortar stores, expects first-half revenue for financial year 2021 to be about 100 million pounds, ahead of Liberum's estimates.

The company said like-for-like in-store sales since reopening were down 21.6%, compared to an expected 50% reduction in the first month of reopening.

Like-for-like online sales at both cardfactory.co.uk and gettingpersonal.co.uk were up 68.9% for the current financial year to July 19 compared with a year earlier, the company said.

It was too soon to determine whether initial performance reflects the release of pent-up demand following the lockdown or the point at which consumer footfall and sales will settle to a sustainable level, the company added.

Shares in Card Factory were up 7.7% at 44.5 pence by 0843 GMT.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 6.54% 34.2 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
CARD FACTORY PLC 6.02% 44.315 Delayed Quote.-71.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CARD FACTORY PLC
05:06aCARD FACTORY : sets 2025 targets, sales fall less than expected as lockdowns eas..
RE
02:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as U.S. stimulus bets prop u..
RE
06/26CARD FACTORY : CEO Hubbard exits after 4 years in role
RE
06/02London stocks end at near three-month highs on recovery hopes
RE
06/02Card Factory plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sale..
RE
05/21CARD FACTORY : Notice of Results and Strategy Update
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/23CARD FACTORY : shuts all UK stores due to coronavirus, scraps dividend
RE
03/23CARD FACTORY : COVID-19 Further Update
PU
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 449 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2020 51,1 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net Debt 2020 169 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,57x
Yield 2020 18,8%
Capitalization 143 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 642
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart CARD FACTORY PLC
Duration : Period :
Card Factory plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARD FACTORY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 85,00 GBX
Last Close Price 41,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Stephen Moody Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Brian Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Octavia Kate Morley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Anthony Stead Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul McCrudden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARD FACTORY PLC-71.74%184
CHEWY, INC.61.14%18 765
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY53.04%16 535
ULTA BEAUTY-21.45%11 197
NEXT PLC-27.44%8 366
GRANDVISION N.V.-11.20%7 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group