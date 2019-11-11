Log in
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

Cardero Private Placement Extension

11/11/2019 | 01:40pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2019) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) (OTC Pink: CDYCF) ("Cardero" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to the news release dated August 26, 2019 announcing a non-brokered Private Placement and news release dated September 25, 2019 and October 9, 2019 extending the Private Placement, the Company has extended the closing date to December 9, 2019.

ABOUT CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

The common shares of the Company are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol CDU) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol CR5). For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.cardero.com), Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and United States regulatory filings on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

"Stuart Ross" (signed)

Stuart Ross, CEO and President

Contact Information:
Stuart Ross,
604 408 7488 Ext. 3883

General Contact:
Email: info@cardero.com
Toll Free: 1-888-770-7488
Tel: 604 408-7488
Fax: 604 408-7499

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49608


© Newsfilecorp 2019
