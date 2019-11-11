Cardero Private Placement Extension

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2019) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) (OTC Pink: CDYCF) ("Cardero" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to the news release dated August 26, 2019 announcing a non-brokered Private Placement and news release dated September 25, 2019 and October 9, 2019 extending the Private Placement, the Company has extended the closing date to December 9, 2019.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49608