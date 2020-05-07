Cardero Resource : Provides Update on Zonia Copper Oxide Project

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

NR20-02 April 9, 2020

Cardero Provides Update on Zonia Copper Oxide Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - Cardero Resource Corp. ("Cardero" or the "Company") (TSXV: CDU, Frankfurt: CR51) is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's Zonia Copper Oxide project in Arizona.

The Company applied for and received a permit for the Zonia project from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The Permit is issued as a Multi-Sector General Permit (MSGP) and is a Stormwater Pollution Protection Permit (SWPPP) The permit was granted on March 9, 2020 and will expire December 24, 2024.

The permit provides permission to discharge under the Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (AZPDES). The permit specifically authorizes stormwater discharges associated with Mineral Industry Sites.

The permit was obtained through the submission of a SWPPP application to ADEQ, which included a Sampling and Analysis Plan (SAP). This SAP designates certain areas of the Zonia site as sampling points, and the Company will sample water flow following any storm events. These storm events generally occur during the rainy season on the site. As the site is in a desert area, drainages on the property are usually dry and have water flow only following an extended period of rain or a storm event. Winter wet season is November 1st to May 31st and summer wet season is June 1st to October 31st. The sampling will occur at the designated sampling areas twice a year and the samples will be sent to an authorized Laboratory for analysis. The analysis is then submitted to ADEQ through its online portal.

The first storm event has been now been sampled: it occurred on March 22, 2020 and the samples were submitted to the authorized Laboratory and have been submitted to ADEQ.

ABOUT CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

Cardero Resource Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, is a resource company focused on building a minerals exploration and development company. Cardero has exercised the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Zonia Copper Oxide Project, located in Arizona. Zonia is a near-surfacecopper-oxide resource and a brownfields site having already been mined in the late 1960s and '70s. The Project has been significantly de-risked with almost 700 drill holes completed to date and with substantial amounts of detailed engineering completed. The estimated resource (NI43-101 as amended and dated October, 2017) is located entirely on private land. Cardero completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") published in April 2018