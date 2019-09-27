Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cardinal Health    CAH

CARDINAL HEALTH

(CAH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CARDINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Cardinal Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) ("Cardinal Health" or the "Company") of the September 30, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Cardinal Health stock or options between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CAH. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all those who purchased Cardinal Health common stock between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Louisiana Sheriffs Pension & Relief Fund v. Cardinal Health, Inc., No. 19-cv-03347 was filed on August 1, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Edmund A. Sargus.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors by stating that Cordis Corp. ("Cordis"), a manufacturer of medical devices that Cardinal purchased from Johnson & Johnson in March of 2015, would benefit from Cardinal's advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions.

On August 2, 2017, Cardinal reported weak earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 and lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018 due in part to "higher-than-planned write-offs for excess inventory" at Cordis.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $77.33 per share on August 1, 2017 to $70.99 per share on August 2, 2017, a $6.34 or 8.20% drop.

Then, on May 3, 2018, Cardinal announced disappointing results for its third quarter fiscal year 2018 and cut its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance. The Company explained that the "biggest variable driving these results" was the "disappointing performance" of the Cordis business. Contrary to the Company's prior statements that it had visibility into Cordis's inventory and that the Company properly reserved for obsolete inventory, the Company revealed that after launching a new global supply chain IT platform over the last quarter at Cordis, it discovered millions of dollars of unsellable and expired heart stents and catheters stationed overseas that had to be written off.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $64.65 per share on May 2, 2018 to $50.80 per share on May 3, 2018, a $13.85 or 21.42% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cardinal Health's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48232


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARDINAL HEALTH
11:40pCARDINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
10:51pCARDINAL HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALE : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
09/25Opioid Defendants Air Concerns Ahead of Federal Trial in Ohio
DJ
09/24CARDINAL HEALTH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who S..
NE
09/16Opioid plaintiffs fight bid to disqualify U.S. judge before trial
RE
09/04LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Su..
NE
09/03U.S. judge orders big drug companies to face opioid trial
RE
08/30PHARMACEUTICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT- GLO : Stryker, Cardinal Health, Waste Managemen..
AQ
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Hea..
PR
08/20CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT : Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CAH
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 152 B
EBIT 2020 2 234 M
Net income 2020 992 M
Debt 2020 4 995 M
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 13 910 M
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,76  $
Last Close Price 47,57  $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kaufmann Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gregory B. Kenny Non-Executive chairman
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Calvin Ramarro Darden Independent Director
Colleen F. Arnold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH6.66%13 831
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-20.85%48 842
MCKESSON CORPORATION28.81%25 733
AMERISOURCEBERGEN10.22%17 083
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-25.68%9 637
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO LTD7.65%6 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group