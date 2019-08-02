CARDINAL HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. - CAH

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Cardinal Health and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 3, 2018, Cardinal Health disclosed dismal results for 3Q2018, including a cut to its FY2018 earnings guidance, based primarily on the “disappointing performance” of its Cordis Corp. unit, contrary to the Company’s prior statements, including an inventory miscalculation that resulted in millions of dollars of expired unsellable product being written off.

On this news, the price of Cardinal’s shares plummeted.

Louisiana Sheriffs’ Pension & Relief Fund v. Cardinal Health, Inc., 2:19-cv-03347.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.

