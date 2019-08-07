Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH)

Shareholders with $500,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. (“Cardinal Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 2, 2017, Cardinal Health announced low earning for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, along with lowering its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018 due to “higher-than-planned write-offs for excess inventory” at Cordis, which the Company had purchased in March 2015 from Johnson & Johnson.

On this news, Cardinal Health’s share price fell $6.34 per share, or over 8%, to close at $70.99 on August 2, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 3, 2018, the Company reported negative results for third quarter 2018 due to the “disappointing performance from [its] Cordis business.” Cardinal Health disclosed additional write-offs for millions of dollars of unsellable and expired heart stents and catheters stationed overseas.

On this news, Cardinal Health’s share price fell $13.85 per share, or over 21%, to close at $50.80 on May 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cardinal Health securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

