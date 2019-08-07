Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cardinal Health    CAH

CARDINAL HEALTH

(CAH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Shareholders with $500,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. (“Cardinal Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2017, Cardinal Health announced low earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, along with lowering its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018 due to “higher-than-planned write-offs for excess inventory” at Cordis, which the Company had purchased in March 2015 from Johnson & Johnson.

On this news, Cardinal Health’s share price fell $6.34 per share, or over 8%, to close at $70.99 on August 2, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 3, 2018, the Company reported negative results for third quarter 2018 due to the “disappointing performance from [its] Cordis business.” Cardinal Health disclosed additional write-offs for millions of dollars of unsellable and expired heart stents and catheters stationed overseas.

On this news, Cardinal Health’s share price fell $13.85 per share, or over 21%, to close at $50.80 on May 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cardinal Health securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARDINAL HEALTH
05:59pCARDINAL HEALTH : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities C..
PR
08/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/08Health Care up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/08CARDINAL HEALTH : Expects to Record Most of Between $120 Million-$145 in Restruc..
DJ
08/08CARDINAL HEALTH : Reports Profit as Year-Earlier Results Hurt by Goodwill Impair..
DJ
08/08CARDINAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CARDINAL HEALTH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08CARDINAL HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08CARDINAL HEALTH : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 152 B
EBIT 2020 2 223 M
Net income 2020 954 M
Debt 2020 4 640 M
Yield 2020 4,55%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 13 219 M
Chart CARDINAL HEALTH
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Health Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL HEALTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,53  $
Last Close Price 44,35  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kaufmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Kenny Non-Executive chairman
Jorge M. Gomez Chief Financial Officer
Brian S. Rice Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Calvin Ramarro Darden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDINAL HEALTH-0.56%13 082
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-23.20%47 885
MCKESSON CORPORATION27.18%25 979
AMERISOURCEBERGEN18.13%18 310
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-14.13%10 743
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO LTD2.06%6 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group