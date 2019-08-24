Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cardinal Health    CAH

CARDINAL HEALTH

(CAH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. - CAH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 10:16am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. ("Cardinal Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CAH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Cardinal Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

In March 2015, Cardinal purchased Cordis Corp. ("Cordis") from Johnson & Johnson. On August 2, 2017, Cardinal reported weak earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 and lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018 due in part to "higher-than- planned write-offs for excess inventory" at Cordis. On this news, Cardinal's stock price fell $6.34 per share, or 8.2%, to close at $70.99 per share on August 2, 2017. 

Then, on May 3, 2018, Cardinal announced disappointing results for its third quarter fiscal year 2018 and cut its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance. The Company explained that the "biggest variable driving these results" was the "disappointing performance" of the Cordis business. On this news, Cardinal's stock price fell $13.85 per share, or 21.42%, to close at $50.80 per share on May 3, 2018.  

Cardinal subsequently took a $1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge driven by continued "inventory and cost challenges within [the] Cordis business" representing almost 70% of Cordis's acquisition price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cardinal-health-inc---cah-300906575.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARDINAL HEALTH
10:16aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Hea..
PR
08/20CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT : Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CAH
PR
08/20MEDICAL FLOOR MATS MARKET TO SHOW ST : DeRoyal Industries, Zimmer Biomet, Cardin..
AQ
08/16CARDINAL HEALTH : TBRC | Wound Care Devices Market Expected To Reach $18.28 Bill..
AQ
08/15CARDINAL HEALTH : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Cardinal Health..
BU
08/15CARDINAL HEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
08/14DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
08/14LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/13MARK MCLAUGHLIN : Qualcomm Taps Mark McLaughlin to Be New Board Chairman
DJ
08/09CARDINAL HEALTH : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities C..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group