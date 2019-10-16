Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
10/16/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018. Cardinal operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Cardinal Health's misconduct, click here.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in March 2015, Cardinal announced its plan to acquire Cordis, a medical device manufacturer, touting that the acquisition would allow Cardinal to enter into the higher-margin cardiovascular market and provide it with a global platform for growth. Following the acquisition, Cardinal continuously assured that Cordis was performing as expected and integrating successfully. Despite the optimistic assurances, Cordis' operations experienced a number of deficiencies with its existing global supply chain and inventory control systems, which were antiquated and ineffective, resulting in excessive amounts of unsellable cardiovascular product inventories. Cordis' deficiencies came to light in August 2017, when Cardinal had to report weak earnings for its fourth quarter and lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2018 due to "higher-than-planned write-offs for excess inventory." On this news, Cardinal's stock fell over 8%. Then, on May 3, 2018, Cardinal disclosed lower-than-expected earnings due to Cordis' "disappointing performance." On this news, Cardinal's stock declined over 21% to close at $50.80 and has yet to recover.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
