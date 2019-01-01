Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cardinal Resources Ltd    CDV   AU000000CDV9

CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (CDV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.43 AUD   +4.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardinal Resources Ltd Strengthens Experience at Board Level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 11:22pm CET
Strengthens Experience at Board Level

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Non-Executive Director Trevor Stanley Schultz.

Mr Schultz has over 45 years in the mining industry with experience in project development, construction and operations. Between 2008 and 2018 he was an Executive and Non Executive Director with Centamin Egypt and was responsible for the construction of the 12Mtpa processing plant which has a similar flowsheet to Cardinal's proposed flowsheet.

Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Ashanti Goldfields Corporation (now Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd) and was a resident of Ghana for 6 years. Furthermore, he worked for BHP in Australia and America and in South Africa with Anglo American Corporation.

Trevor has an MA in Economics from Trinity College, England (1968), an MSc in Mining Engineering, from Witwatersrand University, South Africa (1972) and an Advanced Management Programme Diploma from Harvard Business School, USA (1986).

Archie Koimtsidis, CEO / MD of Cardinal, said:

"We are pleased to have Trevor join the Cardinal Board where his many years of expertise in project development will be of significant value to Cardinal and its stakeholders as the company moves the Namdini Gold Project towards the next level, its Definitive Feasibility Study which is anticipated in Q3 - 2019.

"The Board and Management would like to thank Mr Robert Schafer for his geological contribution. We appreciate Robert's offer to provide advice as an independent consultant as we develop our district and near mine targets and wish him the best in his future endeavours."



About Cardinal Resources Ltd:

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a recently announced Maiden Probable Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.



Source:

Cardinal Resources Ltd



Contact:

Archie Koimtsidis
CEO / MD
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61-8-6558-0573

Alec Rowlands
IR / Corp Dev
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +1-647-256-1922

Andrew Rowell
Cannings Purple
E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-8-6314-6300

Bettina Filippone
Renmark Financial Communications Inc
E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com
P: +1-416-644-2020 or +1-514-939-3989

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD
01/01CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CDV) (TOR:CDV) Strengthens Experience at Board Lev..
AQ
01/01Cardinal Resources Ltd Strengthens Experience at Board Level
AW
2018CARDINAL RESOURCES : New Drill Season Hits High-Grade Shallow Gold at Ndongo Eas..
AQ
2018CARDINAL RESOURCES : New Drill Season Hits High-Grade Shallow Gold at Ndongo Eas..
AQ
2018Cardinal Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
2018CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CDV) (TOR:CDV) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2018CARDINAL RESOURCES : Bolsters Experience at Board Level
AQ
2018CARDINAL RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 Septemb..
AQ
2018CARDINAL RESOURCES : Results From Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018Cardinal Resources Ltd Bolsters Experience at Board Level
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -15,3 M
Net income 2019 -13,0 M
Debt 2019 11,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 164 M
Chart CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Cardinal Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,08  AUD
Spread / Average Target 152%
Managers
NameTitle
Archie Koimtsidis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kevin Michael Tomlinson Non-Executive Chairman
Derrick H. Weyrauch Chief Financial Officer
Malik Mohammad Easah Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD-18.10%115
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-8.13%18 361
BARRICK GOLD CORP0.00%15 095
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.47%11 786
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 349
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-5.22%9 462
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.