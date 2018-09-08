CardioComm Solutions Announces Extension of Warrants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2018) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, announced that it is seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry dates of outstanding warrants exercisable to purchase an aggregate of 8,346,000 common shares of the Company at $0.075 per share. 7,300,000 of the warrants were issued by the Company on December 23, 2016 by way of a private placement and currently have an expiry date of December 23, 2018. The Company is seeking to extend the expiry date of these warrants until December 23, 2020. 1,046,000 of the warrants were issued by the Company on February 3, 2017 by way of a private placement and have an an expiry date of February 3, 2019. The Company is seeking to extend the expiry date of these warrants until February 3, 2021. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device integrations please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

