Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Annual General Meeting on June 12

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL) (OTCQX: CRTPF) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a leader in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical CBD and targeted therapies for inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce that it will be webcasting the informal portion of its annual general meeting (AGM) being held at Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, Toronto, on June 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Following the adjournment of the formal portion of the AGM at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT, David Elsley, President and CEO, and Iain Chalmers, Chief Marketing Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics, will provide a review of 2018 and deliver a corporate presentation to update shareholders.

The Company invites all shareholders to attend the AGM or to join the presentation via live webcast by clicking on the following link:

http://www.smpav.ca/sign-in.php?ID=41496.

For an audio only option, please use details below:

Dial-In Number: 416.620.1296

U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1.866.305.1460

Access Code: 8659316

Please click here for international numbers

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL) (OTCQX: CRTPF) is a leader in producing 100% pure pharmaceutical CBD and developing groundbreaking therapies for heart disease. The Company is focused on commercially launching the safest and most consistent CBD products for consumers and healthcare providers in the multi-billion-dollar medicinal cannabinoid markets. Cardiol is utilizing nanotechnologies designed to deliver CBD and other anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of heart failure. Heart failure is a leading cause of death and hospitalization in North America, with associated healthcare costs exceeding US$30 billion annually in the U.S. alone. For further information about Cardiol, please visit the Company's website at www.cardiolrx.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Elsley, President & CEO

905.491.6793

david.elsley@cardiolrx.com

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations

905.491.6791

trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

