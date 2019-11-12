Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.    CSII

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : Announces Stephen Stenbeck Joins Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Brent Blackey Retires after 12 Years of Service

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced the addition of independent board member Stephen Stenbeck. He replaces independent director Brent Blackey, who is retiring after 12 years of service.

Stenbeck is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP with 36 years of serving public and private audit clients in the medical device, retail, consumer products, distribution, airline and media and entertainment industries.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephen Stenbeck as a new independent director to the CSI board,” said Scott Ward, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Partner at Ernst & Young LLP, Stephen served a wide variety of client companies, including several in the medical device industry with international operations. We look forward to Stephen serving the CSI board as Chair of the Audit, Risk Management and Finance Committee.”

CSI’s board routinely reviews its composition to ensure it includes the necessary skills, experience and perspective to direct its business objectives. With the addition of Mr. Stenbeck, three independent directors have joined CSI’s board in the past three years. The CSI board continues to have seven directors, six of whom are independent.

Said Ward, “We thank Brent for contributing to CSI’s success. During his tenure, CSI launched peripheral and coronary orbital atherectomy, taking our unique technology from development stage to market share leader and nearly 500,000 patients treated. CSI’s past accomplishments provide the foundation as we now strive to become a global, multiproduct company focused on some of the most compelling unmet medical needs in interventional cardiology.”

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, IN
05:08pCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
05:01pCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Stephen Stenbeck Joins Board of Directo..
BU
11/08FibroGen, AstraZeneca Up After Roxadustat Data
DJ
11/05CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conferen..
BU
10/31CARDIOVASCULAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/30CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/29CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Financial Resul..
BU
10/16Abbott revenue misses as heart devices eclipse diabetes gains
RE
10/10Sensyne Widens Bayer Partnership to Include Heart Disease
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 281 M
EBIT 2020 -1,46 M
Net income 2020 -2,01 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -933x
P/E ratio 2021 255x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,75x
Capitalization 1 501 M
Chart CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,40  $
Last Close Price 42,65  $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rhonda J. Robb Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Chief Financial Officer
Ryan D. Egeland Chief Medical Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.58.27%1 501
MEDTRONIC PLC18.69%143 384
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.19.81%40 012
HOYA CORPORATION43.27%31 929
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS38.18%29 458
TERUMO CORPORATION-36.59%24 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group