Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Ward, will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Thursday, June 18 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

You may access the live audio webcast, as well as a replay on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

