CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSII)
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

06/11/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Ward, will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Thursday, June 18 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

You may access the live audio webcast, as well as a replay on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 233 M - -
Net income 2020 -27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -41,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 286 M 1 286 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 731
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,14 $
Last Close Price 33,01 $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rhonda J. Robb Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Chief Financial Officer
Ryan D. Egeland Chief Medical Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.-32.06%1 164
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.02%130 822
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.85%44 187
DEXCOM, INC.76.09%35 568
HOYA CORPORATION-4.89%35 117
TERUMO CORPORATION4.04%29 258
