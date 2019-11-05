Log in
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

11/05/2019

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management will present and host investor meetings at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

You may access the live audio webcast of the presentation at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, or a replay of the event, on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 281 M
EBIT 2020 -1,46 M
Net income 2020 -2,01 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -964x
P/E ratio 2021 264x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,52x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,90x
Capitalization 1 551 M
Chart CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 53,17  $
Last Close Price 44,05  $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott R. Ward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rhonda J. Robb Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey S. Points Chief Financial Officer
Ryan D. Egeland Chief Medical Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC.54.62%1 551
MEDTRONIC PLC17.80%143 760
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.25%39 737
HOYA CORPORATION45.70%32 666
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS31.63%28 032
TERUMO CORPORATION-41.66%24 260
