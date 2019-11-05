Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management will present and host investor meetings at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

You may access the live audio webcast of the presentation at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, or a replay of the event, on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com.

