CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC

(CSII)
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : Announces FDA Approval of the Coronary ViperWire Advance® With Flex Tip

09/24/2019 | 07:03am EDT

U.S. Approval of the First and Only Nitinol Atherectomy Guide Wire Expands Company’s Portfolio of Products Targeting Complex Coronary Disease

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) PMA approval of the new ViperWire Advance® Coronary Guide Wire with Flex Tip (ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip).

ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip is the latest advancement to CSI’s coronary Diamondback 360® orbital atherectomy system. Diamondback is the only atherectomy device to treat calcific coronary artery disease by both safely reducing superficial lesions and creating fractures of deep calcium, facilitating stent delivery, expansion and wall apposition for low restenosis rates.

ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip offers a combination of flexible nitinol core with a shapeable floppy tip to help physicians navigate in complex anatomy. In addition, the flexible nitinol body can reduce wire bias during atherectomy. Together, these benefits can enable physicians to access and effectively treat challenging lesions.

“We are treating increasingly complex coronary disease in older patients with more comorbid conditions,” commented Dr. Richard Shlofmitz, Chairman, Department of Cardiology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY. “Many of these patients have calcified coronary lesions which can lead to poor outcomes. Enhancing trackability and performance of atherectomy with ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip will help me more effectively treat calcific disease.”

Dr. Mitchell Krucoff, Professor of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC, said, “With a shapeable floppy tip and flexible nitinol body, ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip will help physicians efficiently gain lesion access in complex anatomy and reduce wire bias during treatment. This can be a game changer for patient care.”

Scott Ward, CSI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We remain committed to expanding our portfolio of differentiated products that help physicians deliver improved outcomes for patients with complex coronary artery disease. The U.S. launch of the new ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip is a key addition to our complex coronary offering that includes the Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System with GlideAssist®, the Sapphire® balloon portfolio, including the only 1.0 mm coronary angioplasty balloon in the U.S. market, and the Teleport® microcatheter.”

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time, and address many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for the use of the Diamondback® Orbital Atherectomy System in peripheral arteries in August 2007. In October 2013, the company received FDA approval for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy System in coronary arteries. The Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) received CE Mark in October 2014. Over 470,000 of CSI’s devices have been sold to leading institutions worldwide.

Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are provided under the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act. For example, statements in this press release regarding the benefits of ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip; the commercial launch of the ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip in the U.S.; and CSI’s commitment to expand its portfolio of products, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the experience of physicians regarding the effectiveness and reliability of products sold by CSI, including the ViperWire Advance with Flex Tip; the reluctance of physicians, hospitals and other organizations to accept new products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; and other factors detailed from time to time in CSI’s SEC reports, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. CSI encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this release. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements made in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy Systems

Indications (United States): The Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy Systems (OAS) are percutaneous orbital atherectomy systems indicated to facilitate stent delivery in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) who are acceptable candidates for PTCA or stenting due to de novo, severely calcified coronary artery lesions.

Contraindications: The OAS are contraindicated when the ViperWire® guide wire cannot pass across the coronary lesion or the target lesion is within a bypass graft or stent. The OAS are contraindicated when the patient is not an appropriate candidate for bypass surgery, angioplasty, or atherectomy therapy, or has angiographic evidence of thrombus, or has only one open vessel, or has angiographic evidence of significant dissection at the treatment site and for women who are pregnant or children.

Warnings/Precautions: Performing treatment in excessively tortuous vessels or bifurcations may result in vessel damage; The OAS was only evaluated in severely calcified lesions; A temporary pacing lead may be necessary when treating lesions in the right coronary and circumflex arteries; On-site surgical back-up should be included as a clinical consideration; Use in patients with an ejection fraction (EF) of less than 25% has not been evaluated. See the instructions for use before performing Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS procedures for detailed information regarding the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and potential adverse events. For further information call CSI at 1-877-274-0901 and/or consult CSI’s website at www.csi360.com.

Caution: Federal law (USA) restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.


