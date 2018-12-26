Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : Announces First Patients Treated in United States with OrbusNeich Teleport® Microcatheter

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical
device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional
treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery
disease, today announced that the first patients in the United States
were treated using the OrbusNeich® Teleport Microcatheter
(Teleport), which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) 510(k) clearance.
Microcatheters are used to provide support and safe guidewire exchange
during complex cardiovascular procedures. Teleport is a new generation
microcatheter designed for deliverability and support, with a unique and
robust tip designed to enable access in the most challenging lesions.
Annapoorna S. Kini MD, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization
Laboratory at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, and Emmanouil
Brilakis, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, FESC, FSCAI, Interventional Cardiologist
at Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital,
Minneapolis, MN, treated the first patients in the United States with
Teleport.
Said Dr. Kini, “I am excited and honored to be the first to use Teleport
microcatheter in the United States. Teleport allowed me to deliver the
microcatheter easily through tortuous coronary vasculature while
maintaining catheter position for guidewire exchange treating a complex
chronic total occlusion.”
Dr. Brilakis, added, “I had the opportunity to use the Teleport
Microcatheter in Europe and was impressed by its balance of
deliverability and support. Teleport’s robust tip design is unique,
enabling access to tight lesions while providing the torqueability
necessary to treat very challenging lesions. I’m excited to have this
device available to treat my patients here in the United States.”
Scott Ward, CSI’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“We are committed to building a comprehensive cardiovascular company and
leveraging our commercial footprint and clinical value to become the
partner of choice in the revascularization of patients with complex
peripheral and coronary artery disease. The clearance of the Teleport
Microcatheter complements our emphasis on providing advanced solutions
for the most difficult coronary and peripheral lesions.”
About OrbusNeich
OrbusNeich is a global pioneer in the
provision of life-changing vascular solutions and offers an extensive
portfolio of products that set industry benchmarks in vascular
intervention. Current products include the world's first dual therapy
stents, the COMBO Plus and COMBO Dual Therapy Stents, together with
stents and balloons marketed under the names of Azule®,
Scoreflex®, Sapphire® II, Sapphire® II
PRO and Sapphire® II NC, as well as products to treat
peripheral artery disease: the Jade® and Scoreflex®
PTA balloons. OrbusNeich is headquartered in Hong Kong and has
operations in Shenzhen, China; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA;
Hoevelaken, The Netherlands; and Tokyo, Japan. OrbusNeich supplies
medical devices to physicians in more than 60 countries. For more
information, visit www.OrbusNeich.com.
About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular
Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company
focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for
treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s OAS treat
calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and
heart in a few minutes of treatment time, and address many of the
limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and
pharmacological treatment alternatives. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k)
clearance for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy System in
peripheral arteries in August 2007. In October 2013, the company
received FDA approval for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy
System in coronary arteries. The Stealth 360® Peripheral
Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) received CE Mark in October 2014. Over
400,000 of CSI’s devices have been sold to leading institutions
worldwide.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this news release are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are provided under the protection of
the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by that Act. For
example, statements in this press release regarding CSI’s plans to build
a comprehensive cardiovascular company and become the partner of choice
in the revascularization of patients with complex peripheral and
coronary artery disease; the benefits of the Teleport Microcatheter; and
the commercial launch of the Teleport Microcatheter in the U.S., are
forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those
projected, including, but not limited to, agreements with third parties
to sell their products; the experience of physicians regarding the
effectiveness and reliability of products sold by CSI, including the
Teleport Microcatheter; the reluctance of physicians, hospitals and
other organizations to accept new products; the impact of competitive
products and pricing; and other factors detailed from time to time in
CSI’s SEC reports, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K
and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. CSI encourages you to
consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully
in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.
As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being
realized or other circumstances, CSI's actual results may differ
materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking
statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements
made in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and
CSI undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events
or circumstances.
U.S. Indications for Use
The Teleport microcatheters are
indicated for:
-
Supporting and facilitating the placement of guidewires in the
coronary and peripheral vasculature
-
Exchanging guidewires in the coronary and peripheral vasculature
-
The delivery of contrast media into the coronary, peripheral and
abdominal vasculature
