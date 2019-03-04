Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a
medical device company developing and commercializing innovative
interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and
coronary artery disease, today announced that management will present
and host investor meetings at the following three conferences:
Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference
Monday, March
11, 2019 at 1:30 pm ET
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at
10:45 am ET
18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
Wednesday,
April 10, 2019 at 2:10 pm ET
You may access the live audio webcasts, as well as replays on the
company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.
About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems,
Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on
developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating
vascular and coronary disease. The company’s Orbital Atherectomy Systems
treat calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the
leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time, and address many of
the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and
pharmacological treatment alternatives. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k)
clearance for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy System in
peripheral arteries in August 2007. In October 2013, the company
received FDA approval for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy
System in coronary arteries. The Stealth 360® Peripheral
Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) received CE Mark in October 2014. In
March 2017, the company received PMDA approval in Japan for the
Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS Micro Crown and
reimbursement approval effective February 2018. Over 400,000 of CSI’s
devices have been sold to leading institutions worldwide. For more
information, visit the company’s website at www.csi360.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005610/en/