Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. : to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management will present and host investor meetings at the following three conferences:

Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:45 am ET

18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:10 pm ET

You may access the live audio webcasts, as well as replays on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s Orbital Atherectomy Systems treat calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart in a few minutes of treatment time, and address many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy System in peripheral arteries in August 2007. In October 2013, the company received FDA approval for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy System in coronary arteries. The Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) received CE Mark in October 2014. In March 2017, the company received PMDA approval in Japan for the Diamondback 360® Coronary OAS Micro Crown and reimbursement approval effective February 2018. Over 400,000 of CSI’s devices have been sold to leading institutions worldwide. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.csi360.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005610/en/