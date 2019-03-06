Cardlytics : to Keynote at Nasdaq Ring the Bell for Women's Empowerment

Cardlytics,
Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that helps
make marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced its Chief
Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will be the keynote
speaker at Nasdaq’s Ring the Bell for Women’s Empowerment Celebration on
Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:50 PM ET.
Moderated by Mary Childs, senior reporter at Barron’s, this fireside
chat will address the importance of gender diversity in the workplace
leading into International Women’s Day on March 8. The premier event
focuses on the role and impact of business to advance gender equality,
and brings together senior leaders from various businesses, the United
Nations and its partners for a critical exchange on how to empower women
in the workplace, marketplace, and community.
The event will include a full conference from 2:00 – 4:00pm ET at
Nasdaq’s Marketsite location in Times Square, New York City, followed by
a market closing bell ceremony.
The celebration at Nasdaq is organized in collaboration with UN Women
and other Global Partners - UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock
Exchanges Initiative, International Finance Corporation, Women in ETFs,
and World Federation of Exchanges.
