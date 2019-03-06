Log in
Cardlytics : to Keynote at Nasdaq Ring the Bell for Women's Empowerment

0
03/06/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that helps make marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced its Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will be the keynote speaker at Nasdaq’s Ring the Bell for Women’s Empowerment Celebration on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:50 PM ET.

Moderated by Mary Childs, senior reporter at Barron’s, this fireside chat will address the importance of gender diversity in the workplace leading into International Women’s Day on March 8. The premier event focuses on the role and impact of business to advance gender equality, and brings together senior leaders from various businesses, the United Nations and its partners for a critical exchange on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

The event will include a full conference from 2:00 – 4:00pm ET at Nasdaq’s Marketsite location in Times Square, New York City, followed by a market closing bell ceremony.

The celebration at Nasdaq is organized in collaboration with UN Women and other Global Partners - UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, International Finance Corporation, Women in ETFs, and World Federation of Exchanges.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 198 M
EBIT 2019 -30,0 M
Net income 2019 -37,0 M
Finance 2019 9,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 394 M
Chart CARDLYTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Cardlytics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDLYTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Grimes Chief Executive Officer & Director
John V. Balen Chairman
Lynne M. Laube Chief Operating Officer & Director
David T. Evans CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Sathish Gaddipati Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDLYTICS INC69.99%394
OMNICOM GROUP4.38%17 092
WPP GROUP3.09%14 464
PUBLICIS GROUPE-0.44%13 253
DENTSU INC-1.70%11 903
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC14.49%9 494
