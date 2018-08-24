Log in
CARDNO LIMITED
  News  
Cardno : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, joins Cardno Chemrisk's Cincinnati office

08/24/2018

Cardno, is pleased to announce that Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Health Scientist in the company's Cincinnati, OH, USA office.

Dr. Maier has over 20 years of professional experience in the areas of environmental health, occupational hygiene, toxicology, and health risk assessment.

Prior to joining Cardno ChemRisk, he served as an Associate Professor in Environmental and Industrial Hygiene and Director of the Risk Science Center within the University of Cincinnati (UC) College Of Medicine's Department of Environmental Health and in leadership roles for several programs within the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) funded Education and Research Center. He also served for several years as a NIOSH Interagency Fellow.

Previously, he served as the Director for the non-profit organization Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment. Dr. Maier completed his Master of Science in Industrial Health and his PhD in Toxicology. In addition to technical science consulting, he is active in developing risk assessment methods through applied and basic research and provides education on occupational and environmental risk assessment topics as an instructor in continuing education programs.

Dr. Maier is extremely accomplished in the fields of human health risk assessment, occupational health, toxicology, and exposure assessment. In addition, he has a proven record of applying this knowledge in a wide host of partnerships with academic institutions, non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, and businesses involved with several industrial sectors such as oil and gas, pharmaceutical, consumer products and food safety.

'Andy brings a unique professional background and set of skills to our team,' said Cardno ChemRisk Managing Health Scientist Scott Dotson. 'It is a pleasure to have him join the growing Cincinnati office.'

For further information:

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 01:36:03 UTC
