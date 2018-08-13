Log in
CARDNO LIMITED
Cardno : Environmental assessment and remediation expert Jim Twiford joins Cardno’s Petaluma office

08/13/2018 | 01:34am CEST

​Cardno, is pleased to announce that Jim Twiford, PE, has joined the firm as a Senior Technical Consultant in the company's Petaluma, CA, USA office.

Jim has more than 30 years of experience performing assessment and remediation of contaminated sites and providing environmental compliance for the National Environmental Protection Act and the California Environmental Quality Act.

His specific project management expertise includes remediation, construction, risk assessment, wastewater treatment, hazardous materials, and regulatory closure. Jim has supported a number of large, complex projects across several sectors, including oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, and water/wastewater. This includes the excavation of more than 1,200 tons of petroleum-impacted soil from the shoreline of the active Fisherman's Wharf area of San Francisco. Jim is the project manager and senior engineer for the assessment and remediation of a large former petroleum fuel terminal (40 acres) at the Port of Oakland within the active cargo berths.
He is a licensed professional chemical engineer in California and an active member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the UC Berkeley Alumni Association.

'Jim has successfully designed and executed the assessment and remediation of several very large, technically complex contaminated sites on the West Coast of the United States,' said Cardno Assessment and Remediation Business Leader Jim Chappell. 'His vast experience and knowledge in the design and implementation of remediation at large complex projects will help clients create realistic end goals, reduce their costs, and achieve their site objectives.'

For further information:
Jim Twiford
Senior Technical Consultant
Phone: +1-916-799-4839
Email: jim.twiford@cardno.com

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:34:05 UTC
