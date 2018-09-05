Cardno : Environmental permitting expert Bruce Moreira, PWS, GISP, joins Cardno’s Portland office

Cardno, is pleased to announce that Bruce Moreira, PWS, GISP, has joined the firm as an Environmental Project Scientist in the company's Portland, OR, USA office.

Bruce has more than 17 years of experience managing environmental permits at the federal, state, and local levels and providing geographic information system mapping services.

Bruce's experience includes wetland delineations, local land use permitting, environmental site assessments, habitat mapping, natural resource surveys, and photo interpretation. He has performed his work for a range of industries, including transportation/roadway projects, pipelines, renewables, electric transmission siting, construction, and aviation.

He is a licensed Professional Wetland Scientist and GIS Professional and an active member of the Society for Wetland Scientists.

'Bruce has worked with a range of clients on helping resolve environmental permitting challenges, particularly in the power and energy sector,' said Cardno Technical Director Wayne Kicklighter. 'His experience in areas like wind and solar energy, renewable permitting, and wetlands support will be a significant asset on projects.'

For further information:Bruce MoreiraEnvironmental Project ScientistPhone: +1-503-233-3608Email: bruce.moreira@cardno.com