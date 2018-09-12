Log in
Cardno : International Development employee Alyssa finds relief with Cardno’s new parental leave program

09/12/2018 | 12:42am CEST
​Cardno employee Alyssa Ivaska and her husband James have welcomed the introduction of Cardno's new parental leave program as Alyssa takes time off work to look after their first baby Eliot.

Alyssa has worked with Cardno for almost four years on a variety of projects with our International Development Division from our Arlington office in the United States. Alyssa manages USAID's Avansa Agrikultura Project based in Timor-Leste, where she recently spent 14 months.

Alyssa is taking four months of parental leave to look after Eliot; using the 14 weeks' paid parental leave, which is now available to primary caregivers who have completed more than three years' continuous service.

'This new policy provides a sense of relief for my family while I am on leave. There will now be less stress and more focus on enjoying the time with our new baby,' said Alyssa.

'These parental leave benefits are another reason why I'll be staying with Cardno. The day I found out about the policy I told a senior colleague that this policy has made me more dedicated to staying with the company.

'I have also shared this great news about the new policy with my family and friends,' she said.

Cardno's industry-leading parental leave benefits are enabling Alyssa to be supported in her career and family responsibilities.

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:41:01 UTC
