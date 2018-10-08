Log in
CARDNO LIMITED (CDD)

CARDNO LIMITED (CDD)
Cardno : Kenneth A. Mundt, MS, PhD, epidemiology expert, joins Cardno Chemrisk’s Boston office

10/08/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Cardno, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kenneth Mundt, MS, PhD, has joined the firm as Senior Principal in the company's Boston, MA, USA office. Dr. Mundt has 30 years of experience in applying epidemiological concepts and methods to understand human health risks from environmental, occupational, and consumer product exposures.

Dr. Mundt has designed, conducted, and published numerous epidemiological studies and health risk assessments considering a variety of risk factors, including metals, minerals, air pollutants, pharmaceutical agents, and food contaminates. His occupational epidemiological studies have examined workers exposed to chemicals such as crystalline silica, vinyl chloride, solvents, nitrosamines, carbon black, asphalt, hexavalent chromium, fluorinated hydrocarbons, formaldehyde, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Dr. Mundt specializes in interpreting epidemiological data to evaluate disease causation and support science-based regulation and decision-making. Prior to joining Cardno ChemRisk, he was the Health Sciences Practice Network Leader and Director of Applied Epidemiology at Ramboll U.S. Corporation (formerly ENVIRON) and served on the graduate faculty in the Department of Epidemiology and the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Massachusetts. He currently serves as an Adjunct Professor in the Departments of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University of South Carolina, and in Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Massachusetts.

'We are very excited to welcome Dr. Mundt to Cardno ChemRisk', said Cardno ChemRisk Managing Principal Health Scientist Dr. Brent Finley. 'Ken is one of the most respected epidemiologists in the country, and he will provide our clients with expertise in evaluating disease causation'.

For further information:

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 01:02:01 UTC
