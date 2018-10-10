Log in
CARDNO LIMITED
News

Cardno : Project Engineer Daniel finds more family time with Cardno’s new parental leave program

10/10/2018
Cardno employee Daniel Shockey and his wife Amanda have welcomed the introduction of Cardno's new parental leave program as Daniel takes time off work to help his wife look after their toddler Peter and newborn Graham.

Daniel has worked with Cardno for over three years as a Project Engineer with our Infrastructure team from our Clearwater office in Florida, the United States. His role involves working on roadway designs for infrastructure projects.

Daniel is taking three weeks of parental leave to look after Peter and Graham using the paid parental leave. Secondary caregivers can receive up to four weeks' paid parental leave dependent upon their tenure with Cardno.

'Cardno's new parental leave gives me the ability to be present during one of the more beautiful and vulnerable periods of time in the lives of my wife and children,' said Daniel.

'This new program indicates that there is some prevalence of the idea that a positive home life makes a healthier employee,' he said.

Cardno's industry-leading parental leave benefits are enabling Daniel to be supported in his career and family responsibilities.

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 21:57:09 UTC
