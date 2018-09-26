Log in
Cardno : Register for Cardno's webinar addressing endangered species on October 3 2018

0
09/26/2018 | 02:46am CEST
On Wednesday October 3 2018, the Wildlife Habitat Council will sponsor a joint presentation by University of Illinois at Chicago's Energy Resources Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Cardno on a webinar titled 'Rights-of-Way Partnerships and Alliances: Addressing the Risk of the Pollinator Declines and ESA Listings.'

Cardno's Senior Ecologist Dan Salas will be part of an expert panel discussing the importance of creating unique conservation opportunities by connecting landscapes and providing suitable and sustained habitats on lands managed for energy and transportation uses.

Webinar attendees will learn about Endangered Species Act (ESA) tools like Candidate Conservation Agreements (CCAA), details on the National Monarch Butterfly CCAA for energy and transportation lands, and ways partners can engage in the CCAA effort and the benefits of participating. The presenters will also discuss the Rights-of-Way Working Group's efforts to develop a robust voluntary agreement to enhance and sustain the habitat of the monarch butterfly.

To join Wednesday's webinar, please register directly through this link. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

Dan Salas is certified as a Senior Ecologist through the Ecological Society of America and is a Principal at Cardno. His expertise includes stream and shoreline restoration, conservation planning, pollinator conservation, ecological restoration, endangered and threatened species management, permitting and compliance, and decision analysis for environmental problems.

For further information:

Disclaimer

Cardno Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 00:45:04 UTC
