Cardno : Register for Cardno’s webinar addressing the importance of proactive product stewardship for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) programs on August 22 2018

​On Wednesday, August 22 2018, Julie Panko, CIH will present a webinar titled Product Stewardship and Sustainability - Critical Components of EHS Programs. During the webinar, she will discuss what state-of-the-art product stewardship and sustainability programs look like.

Webinar attendees will learn about the role of an EHS professional in anticipating potential health or environmental issues and identifying solutions during product design and development. She will also present an overview of a case study for an industry-wide effort at proactive product stewardship on a global scale.

To join Wednesday's webinar please register directly through this link. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and ABIH® Diplomates can earn up to 1 technical contact hour for this event.

Julie Panko, CIH has more than 30 years of experience in conducting and managing a wide variety of environmental health risk assessments and is a Senior Principal and certified industrial hygienist. She has published on the use of chemical footprinting and other commercially available tools to evaluate chemical risks associated with a product throughout its lifecycle.

This webinar is part of Cardno ChemRisk's EHS seminar series. The series is designed to explore common and emerging issues encountered by EHS professionals in various industries.

